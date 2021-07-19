Planning minister's mobile phone recovered after 50 days, 5 held

Additional Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Iftekharul Islam told Prothom Alo on Monday that the police had traced the gang that snatched the planning minister’s phone.
The media would be briefed on the details of the matter in the afternoon, he said adding forces from Dhaka Metropolitan Police recovered the iPhone.
Earlier on 31 May, Mannan's iPhone was snatched from the capital’s Bijoy Sarani. The minister was going home from office around 7:00pm. His vehicle was stuck in traffic on Bijoy Sarani and he was on the phone. The window of the vehicle was open and someone reached in and snatched his cell phone away.
Following the incident, the minister’s personal assistant filed a case with Kafrul police station.