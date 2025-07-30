Former land minister’s brother owns Tk 260m apartment in London

A luxury apartment owned by businessman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of the former Land Minister in the Awami League government, has been traced to a high-end residential building near the elite Edgware Road area in London, UK.

The building is primarily known as a residence for billionaires from the Arab region.

The apartment, located in Westmark Tower on Newcastle Place in North London, was purchased for £1,606,450—equivalent to approximately Tk 265 million.

According to documents from the UK Land Registry and Companies House, the property was acquired on 15 July 2021 through a housing company named Bitcom Real Estate Limited.