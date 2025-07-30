Former land minister’s brother owns Tk 260m apartment in London
A luxury apartment owned by businessman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of the former Land Minister in the Awami League government, has been traced to a high-end residential building near the elite Edgware Road area in London, UK.
The building is primarily known as a residence for billionaires from the Arab region.
The apartment, located in Westmark Tower on Newcastle Place in North London, was purchased for £1,606,450—equivalent to approximately Tk 265 million.
According to documents from the UK Land Registry and Companies House, the property was acquired on 15 July 2021 through a housing company named Bitcom Real Estate Limited.
Companies House records show that Bitcom Real Estate Limited (Company Number: 12582462) has two directors: Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife Imrana Zaman Chowdhury. Both are listed as Bangladeshi nationals.
The company was incorporated on 1 May 2020, and its registered office is located at 22 Gilbert Street, London. The property was purchased from Berkeley Homes, one of the UK’s leading property developers, under a 999-year lease agreement.
According to the latest filings with Companies House, a re-mortgage agreement was signed on 17 January this year between Bitcom Real Estate Limited and a private lender named Sencap Limited. The charge document imposed both fixed and floating charges on the apartment.
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury is the brother of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, the former Land Minister in the now-ousted Awami League government of Bangladesh.
The family has long been regarded as influential in both politics and business. Various international media reports indicate that they are currently under investigation in multiple countries for alleged asset acquisition and money transfers.
A recent investigation by a UK-based media outlet revealed that, over the past year, at least 20 applications for property sales, transfers, or re-mortgages have been submitted to the UK Land Registry in the names of individuals closely linked to the former Bangladeshi government. Anisuzzaman’s name appears on that list.
The report also mentions that Anisuzzaman has applied to sell or re-mortgage at least four properties, including a £10 million Georgian townhouse in London’s prestigious Regent’s Park area.
Previously, at the request of the Bangladesh government, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized properties worth approximately £170 million allegedly linked to former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.
The investigation into the source of the funds used to acquire these assets is still ongoing.
Most of the properties under surveillance by British intelligence agencies are located in London’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.