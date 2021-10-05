Police arrest AB Bank DMD in fraud case

However, the police officer did not give any details on the charges.
He will be produced before the court very soon, the officer added.
Earlier on Sunday, another two AB Bank officials – AB Bank assistant vice president Abdur Rahim and vice president Shahidul Islam - were arrested for allegedly embezzling Tk 1.76 billion through fake work orders and illegal bank guarantees.
A court scrapped their petitions for bail and sent them to prison.
On 8 Jun, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against 17 people, including two former AB Bank managing directors – Mashiur Rahman Chowdhury and Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury on corruption charges.