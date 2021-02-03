Police arrest five suspects over Gazipur singer rape

Police arrested five people from different parts of Gazipur on Tuesday night in connection with the rape of a local singer, reports news agency UNB.

A team of police conducted drives in different parts of the district and arrested Russel Talukdar, Jahangir Alam, Sumon Mia, Zahir Uddin and Sahabul alias Aijul, said Mahbub A Khoda, officer-in-charge of Kashimpur police station.

On 31 January, the girl from Konabari in Gazipur was allegedly raped by five people at the house of Russel Talukdar in Sardaganj area of Kashimpur.

Police said Russel took the girl to his home at night on that day alluring her that they would arrange a stage-music event for her. But Russel and his friends raped the girl in turns at his home.