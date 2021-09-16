Police arrest prime suspect of Kamalapur murder

Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man as a prime suspect in the killing of another young man in the city’s North Kamalapur two days ago, UNB reports.

The arrestee was identified as Fahim, 22.

On 13 September, a police team of Motijheel police station rescued a seriously wounded man in front of the Pentagon Hotel at 38 North Kamalapur in the city at around 10:50 pm.

He succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 11:42 pm. Later,