Police arrest prime suspect of Kamalapur murder

The young man was identified as Hriday alias Alif from his mobile phone record. A case was filed with Motijheel Police station the following day.
Contacted, officer in-charge of Motijheel police station, Md Yasir Arafat said after questioning people around the Pentagon Hotel and analysing various data, a young man named Fahim locked into a quarrel with Hriday over a mobile phone. At one stage, Fahim hit him on his chest with scissors.
Based on secret information, Fahim was arrested from Jugantar Street of Motijheel on Wednesday morning. According to his statement, the scissors, which were used in the murder, and the blood-stained T-shirt worn by Fahim were recovered from a pile of rubbish near the Siraj Bhaban in Motijheel.
During preliminary interrogation, arrested Fahim confessed that he killed Hridoy in a dispute with him over a mobile phone, the OC said.