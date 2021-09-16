Crime and Law

Police arrest prime suspect of Kamalapur murder

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man as a prime suspect in the killing of another young man in the city’s North Kamalapur two days ago, UNB reports.

The arrestee was identified as Fahim, 22.

On 13 September, a police team of Motijheel police station rescued a seriously wounded man in front of the Pentagon Hotel at 38 North Kamalapur in the city at around 10:50 pm.

He succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 11:42 pm. Later,

The young man was identified as Hriday alias Alif from his mobile phone record. A case was filed with Motijheel Police station the following day.

Contacted, officer in-charge of Motijheel police station, Md Yasir Arafat said after questioning people around the Pentagon Hotel and analysing various data, a young man named Fahim locked into a quarrel with Hriday over a mobile phone. At one stage, Fahim hit him on his chest with scissors.

Based on secret information, Fahim was arrested from Jugantar Street of Motijheel on Wednesday morning. According to his statement, the scissors, which were used in the murder, and the blood-stained T-shirt worn by Fahim were recovered from a pile of rubbish near the Siraj Bhaban in Motijheel.

During preliminary interrogation, arrested Fahim confessed that he killed Hridoy in a dispute with him over a mobile phone, the OC said.

