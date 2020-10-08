Police constable sued for 'raping girl'

A case was filed against a police constable for raping a young girl in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj district on Wednesday, reports UNB.

A beautician filed the case with Siddhirganj police station against Abdul Kuddus Nayan, 35, a constable at Rajarbagh police lines, said Quamrul Faruk, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj police station.