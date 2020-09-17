Police recovered woman’s decomposed body

Police recovered a decomposed body of a woman from Palashbari area of Ashulia on the outskirt of the capital on Wednesday.
The deceased aged around 32-year could not be identified immediately. Police suspect that she might have been strangled to death.
According to Ashula police station, the woman lived in the house with a man named Sabuj.
The owner of the house informed Ashulia police as he smelled stench coming out from the house at around 12:00am Wednesday.
The police found the body with a scarf around her neck lying on the floor.
Sub-inspector Faridul Islam of Ashulia police station said, the body was taken to the police station and the police have been trying to identify her.
The police also said that Sabuj is on the run and has switched off his mobile phone after the body was recovered.