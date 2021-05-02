Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul Haque

Police have sought remand of 24 days for former Hefazat-e-Islam joint general secretary Mamunul Haque in three different cases of violence and rape lodged in Sonargaon police station, reports UNB.

District police superintendent Jayedul Alam said, on Sunday, police sought 10 days remand in case of rape by enticement, fraud and assault of a woman.

"DB police have sought 7 days each for interrogation in Royal resort rampage case and vandalism of upazila Awami League (AL) office case," said the superintendent.