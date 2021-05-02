Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul Haque

Police have sought remand of 24 days for former Hefazat-e-Islam joint general secretary Mamunul Haque in three different cases of violence and rape lodged in Sonargaon police station, reports UNB.
District police superintendent Jayedul Alam said, on Sunday, police sought 10 days remand in case of rape by enticement, fraud and assault of a woman.
"DB police have sought 7 days each for interrogation in Royal resort rampage case and vandalism of upazila Awami League (AL) office case," said the superintendent.
On 30 April, a woman whom Mamunul claimed as his second wife filed a case against him with Sonargaon police station accusing him of rape on false pretext of marriage, fraud and assault.
The woman in the case dossier didn't mention herself as Mamunul Haque's second wife.
According to the case dossier, the victim claimed she had been confined after the Narayanganj resort incident and was not allowed to communicate with her parents at that time. She blamed Mamunul for breaking up her previous marriage.