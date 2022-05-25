Policeman suspended for ‘raping girl’ in Feni

The action was taken after the girl lodged a written complaint with the police station, said Mohammad Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.
According to the complaint, the policeman brought the girl to a hotel in Mahipal area of Feni from Zorarganj upazila of Chattogram on false promise of marriage and raped her there several times.
As the girl put pressure on him to marry her, Bablu refused to marry and stopped communicating with her, she wrote in her complaint.
Legal action will be taken in this regard, said the OC.