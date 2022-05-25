Crime

Policeman suspended for ‘raping girl’ in Feni

Prothom Alo English Desk
A police constable of Feni Model police station has been suspended on allegation of raping a girl, reports news agency UNB.

The suspended police constable is Sharif Uddin Bablu, 26, of Jamtala Chowdhury Bari in Chhagalnaiya upazila.

The action was taken after the girl lodged a written complaint with the police station, said Mohammad Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the complaint, the policeman brought the girl to a hotel in Mahipal area of Feni from Zorarganj upazila of Chattogram on false promise of marriage and raped her there several times.

As the girl put pressure on him to marry her, Bablu refused to marry and stopped communicating with her, she wrote in her complaint.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, said the OC.

