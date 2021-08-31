Pori Moni gets bail

After that, the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated her three times in a total of seven days in remand. Pori Moni sought bail from the court later.
On 19 August, Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court rejected the bail plea of Pori Moni. Against the order, Pori Moni filed the bail petition with the Dhaka metropolitan and sessions judge court.
On 22 August, the sessions court set 13 September for the hearing of the bail petition. The next day, her lawyers filed for an early hearing.
The High Court on 26 August issued a rule seeking explanations as to why the metropolitan sessions judge court's order would not be declared null and void. In the rule, the High Court also wanted to know why an order will not be given to hold the hearing on the bail petition within two days.