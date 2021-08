A Dhaka court has turned down the bail plea of actress Pori Moni and her assistant Ashraful Islam Dipu on Friday and ordered to sent them to prison in a case filed under the narcotics control act by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The court of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) passed the order. The two were produced before the court at 11:40am on Friday after the expiry of two-day remand.