Pori Moni sued under narcotics control act

RAB law and media wing assistant director ANM Imran Khan confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said a process is underway to produce Pori Moni and her manager before the court after filing case with the Banani police station. Nazrul Raj and his manager will also be produced before the court.
Earlier, in a briefing at the RAB headquarters, its law and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin said there is a mini bar at the Pori Moni residence. Although she has a liquor licence, it is long expired.
The gang including Pori Moni and Nazrul Raj would earn huge amounts of money by arranging disreputable parties. They would invest this money in different businesses.
It is disclosed in the briefing that some devices including Nazrul's computer have been seized by raiding his office. His mobile phone has also been seized. Some pictures and video clips have been obtained from these. After investigation, case will be filed against him under Pornography Control act.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the actress Pori Moni following a raid on her residence at Banani in Dhaka.
RAB said they recovered some drugs and liquor from her possession during the raid.
RAB members interrogated her at her residence.