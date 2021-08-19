Pori Moni tripped up and fell in court premises

Film actress Pori Moni tripped up and fell in the court premises while emerging out of the dock after a Dhaka court put her on one-day remand for third time on Thursday.

A woman police took Pori Moni to the custody.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court granted the police one day more day to grill Pori Moni in a narcotics case filed with the capital’s Banani police station.

Thursday was scheduled for remand hearing in the case against Pori Moni.