Pori Moni tripped up and fell in court premises

Prior to the hearing, police brought the film actress to the court from the Kashimpur Women Central Jail around 8:30am. She was produced to the court crowded with lawyers at 11:25am.
The hearing continued for about 45 minutes. Then police moved to take her to the custody. Escorted by women police, she was at first taken to the ground floor from the sixth floor by lift. Then she was being escorted to the custody. At one stage, Pori Moni tripped up and fell. Then woman police members helped her stand and took her to the custody.
After the remand hearing, Mujibur Rahman, counsel of Pori Moni, told the newspersons he had a conversation with Pori Moni today. She is very ill and suffers from vertigo disease. She takes medicine regularly, the lawyer added.
Courtroom crowded with lawyers
A large number of lawyers were present at the courtroom during the hearing. Since many lawyers had been making noise, the court couldn’t properly hear the speeches of the lawyers concerned.
At one stage, the judge scolded the lawyers saying all lawyers except those representing Pori Moni are requested to leave the courtroom. If anyone comes to see Pori Moni, he/she is also requested to leave. After that, the remand hearing began.
Pori Moni on one-day remand
At the beginning of the hearing, chief prosecution of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court Abdullah Abu placed arguments for putting Pori Moni on remand.
He told the court that new kinds of drugs ice and LSD along with foreign liquor were recovered from the residence of Pori Moni. She should be grilled in remand for five days more to learn about the source of the narcotics. Previously, Pori Moni had given misleading information.
The court then sought the speeches of the investigating officer of the case.
The investigating officer told the court it is necessary to put Pori Moni on remand to know the source of the narcotics and whereabouts of the money.
After the prosecution ended their augments, Mujibur Rahman, counsel of Pori Moni, told the court she has already been remanded for six days in two phases. There is nothing to interrogate. Why will she be put on remand again and again? If she is to be grilled, that can take place at jail gate.
Mujibur Rahman then placed arguments for Pori Moni’s bail. He told the court Pori Moni is a woman and she is ill. She wouldn’t flee and should be granted bail on the consideration of being a woman.
Hearing the arguments of both sides, the court then granted one day more to interrogate Pori Moni in remand and rejected the bail petition.
Meantime, Shamsul Haque, grandfather of Pori Moni, comes in front of the Dhaka CMM court for second time around 11:30am.
Another lawyer of Pori Moni, Nilanjana Rifat, told Prothom Alo Shamsul Haque couldn’t talk to Pori Moni but he saw her once from distance. He left the court premises after the remand hearing ended.
Earlier on 10 August, the court granted permission for Pori Moni to be taken on two-day remand. He was produced before the court on 10 August after a four-day remand.
On 4 August, Rapid Action Battalion claimed to have arrested film actress Pori Moni along with foreign liquor from her Banani residence in Dhaka.