Tk 1.4m seized in drug-raids vanishes into thin air

The police recovered Tk 1.47 million and 500 grams of heroin in an anti-narcotics drive at the residence of drug peddler Saddam in the Geneva camp in Mohammadpur on 12 April.

In the absence of Saddam, his sibling Akash and father Akbar were taken to the police station and were accused in a case.

But the police mentioned a tiny amount – only Tk 5,000 – of recovery in the case statement and excluded Saddam from the list of accused. They intentionally concealed the remaining amount and embezzled it.

Sub-inspector Tarek Jahan Khan, the then in-charge of Mohammadpur police outpost, led the drive at Saddam’s residence in the early hours, while constable Juyel Bhuiyan carried the money in a red polybag from there.