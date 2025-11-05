BNP candidate shot during election campaign in Chattogram

Chattogram city BNP’s convenor Ershad Ullah was shot during an election campaign in the city this afternoon. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Khandkarpara area of Chalitatali under Chandgaon in Chattogram.

Another person was also injured in the shooting. Ershad Ullah is the BNP-nominated candidate for the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon–Boalkhali) constituency.

When contacted, Ershad Ullah’s son, Imad Ershad, told Prothom Alo, “I’ve heard that my father was shot. He has been taken to the hospital. I’m on my way there.”