Pre-poll violence: 3 killed, 15 injured in Narsingdi

Three people, were shot dead and some 15 others injured, nine of them with bullet wounds, when supporters of two rival candidates for the upcoming Alokbali Union Parishad election allegedly clashed in a village on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Amir Hossain , 42, Ashraful, 18, and Khushu Begum, 32, of Alokbali village in Sadar upazila. The nine with bullet wounds have been shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.