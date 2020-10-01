Prime suspect in Chattogram mother-son killing arrested

Gulnahar's body was in the bathroom while Rifat was found murdered nearby, said RAB.



Both victims bore several injury marks on their bodies. Rifat's throat was slit.



Mayuri filed a case against Faruk and several unidentified people at Chandgaon police station.



Mayuri said Faruk, who sold food made by her mother, addressed Gulnahar as sister.

Faruk threatened her mother several times over money-related issues.