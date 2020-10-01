Prime suspect in Chattogram mother-son killing arrested

A man was arrested on Thursday for killing a woman and her son in Chattogram in August this year, reports UNB.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Faruk, the prime suspect in the murder case, from Akbar Shaha area, said assistant director of RAB-7 Mahmudul Hasan.
RAB told the media that Mayuri, a garment worker, found the body of her mother Gulnahar Begum and her nine-year-old brother Rifat at their house in Chandgaon area on 24 August.
Gulnahar's body was in the bathroom while Rifat was found murdered nearby, said RAB.
Both victims bore several injury marks on their bodies. Rifat's throat was slit.
Mayuri filed a case against Faruk and several unidentified people at Chandgaon police station.
Mayuri said Faruk, who sold food made by her mother, addressed Gulnahar as sister.
Faruk threatened her mother several times over money-related issues.