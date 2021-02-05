Probe body formed over sexual assault of college girl in Natore

The local administration has formed a three-member investigation committee over the sexual assault of a college student in Shingra upazila of Natore, reports UNB.

The probe body led by additional district magistrate Rahima Khatun was formed on Thursday afternoon.

The fresh body has been formed as questions were raised against the investigation conducted by the previous investigation committee, said deputy commissioner Mohammad Shahriaz.

The newly formed probe committee will submit their report within seven working days, DC said.