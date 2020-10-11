Proceedings of rape case against four Barishal children stayed

The High Court on Sunday stayed proceedings of a rape case against four children of Bakerganj upazila in Barishal.
The court also directed officer-in-charge of Bakerganj police station to make arrangement for the safe return of the minors to their parents, reports news agency UNB.
Besides, the HC asked police to ensure their safety.
The HC bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim came up with the order and fixed 22 November for next order.
Earlier on 8 October (Thursday), two High Court judges operated a bench at night and directed Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal of Barishal to instantly grant bail to four children, who were arrested on 7 October in a case filed on charges of raping a six- year-old child at Bakerganj in the district.
In a suomuto order, the HC directed the authorities concerned to release the four children, aged between 10 to 12 years, from the custody of Children Development Centre at Pulerhat in Jashore on bail, and to hand them over to their guardians within that night.
The HC bench also asked Barishal senior judicial magistrate to appear before it today and Bakerganj OC to appear before the court with the four children and their guardians.
As per the HC directives, the concerned handed over the children to their guardians on Friday.
During today’s hearing, the court heard statement of the guardians, the judge, the OC, children affairs officer of the upazila and district probation officer.
Senior judicial magistrate Enayet Ullah sought unconditional apology to the court.
The alleged incident of rape took place in Bakerganj on 6 October. Later, the victim’s father filed the case the same day.
Bakerganj police arrested them on 7 October and produced them to the court of senior judicial magistrate on the day.
The court rejected their bail petition and ordered police to send them to Jashore Children Development Centre
The families of the children claimed that there was no rape incident. The case was filed to harass them over land related dispute with the plaintiff.