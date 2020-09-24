Prosecution seeks life imprisonment of Papia, husband

The prosecution in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, in their closing arguments on Thursday pleaded for life imprisonment for the couple, reports BSS.

“We think the prosecution has been able to prove the case against them beyond any reasonable doubt and the court would sentence them life imprisonment,” Dhaka metropolitan public prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.

After the end of prosecution arguments, the defence started submitting their arguments for Papia’s husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon and pleaded for their acquittal. After that they started arguing for Papia.