Prosecution seeks life imprisonment of Papia, husband

The prosecution in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, in their closing arguments on Thursday pleaded for life imprisonment for the couple, reports BSS.
“We think the prosecution has been able to prove the case against them beyond any reasonable doubt and the court would sentence them life imprisonment,” Dhaka metropolitan public prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.
After the end of prosecution arguments, the defence started submitting their arguments for Papia’s husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon and pleaded for their acquittal. After that they started arguing for Papia.
At the end of today’s proceeding, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes adjourned the hearing till 27 September.
The prosecution on 8 September ended their testimony in the case as they produced total 12 witnesses on different hearing dates.
The court on 23 August framed charges in the case.
Investigation officer (IO) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sub-inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge-sheet against the couple in the case on 29 June, making 12 people witnesses.
Earlier on 22 February, RAB arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.
RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital’s Indira Road area and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor and Tk 5.84 million in cash, among other things.