Verdict delivered, not enforced: pain lingers 12 years after N'ganj seven-murder

Today, Monday (27 April), marks twelve years since the widely discussed seven murders in Narayanganj. Yet, as the verdict has still not been executed, the victims’ families continue to live in anger, frustration, and uncertainty.

One of the seven victims was Nazrul Islam, then a panel mayor of the Narayanganj City Corporation. Even now, his wife Selina Islam cannot hold back her tears when she looks at his photo album. The wounds from that brutal killing twelve years ago have yet to heal.

Selina Islam, the plaintiff in the widely discussed murder case, told Prothom Alo last Friday with deep regret, “A verdict has been delivered, but not implemented—that is the greatest pain. Not only the families of the victims, but the entire nation wants to see this verdict carried out.

We do not know why it is stalled in the Supreme Court. For twelve years, we have been suffering from deep frustration. If the government wants, the verdict against the killers can be implemented.”

On 27 April, 2014, Nazrul Islam and four others were abducted from the Lamapara area of Fatullah on the Dhaka–Narayanganj link road. Witnessing the abduction, lawyer Chandan Sarkar and his driver Ibrahim were also abducted.

Three days later, the bodies of six victims were recovered from the Shitalakkhya river, and another body was found the following day. The other victims were Nazrul Islam’s associates Moniruzzaman Swapan, Liton, Tajul Islam, and driver Jahangir Alam.