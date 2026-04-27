Verdict delivered, not enforced: pain lingers 12 years after N'ganj seven-murder
Today, Monday (27 April), marks twelve years since the widely discussed seven murders in Narayanganj. Yet, as the verdict has still not been executed, the victims’ families continue to live in anger, frustration, and uncertainty.
One of the seven victims was Nazrul Islam, then a panel mayor of the Narayanganj City Corporation. Even now, his wife Selina Islam cannot hold back her tears when she looks at his photo album. The wounds from that brutal killing twelve years ago have yet to heal.
Selina Islam, the plaintiff in the widely discussed murder case, told Prothom Alo last Friday with deep regret, “A verdict has been delivered, but not implemented—that is the greatest pain. Not only the families of the victims, but the entire nation wants to see this verdict carried out.
We do not know why it is stalled in the Supreme Court. For twelve years, we have been suffering from deep frustration. If the government wants, the verdict against the killers can be implemented.”
On 27 April, 2014, Nazrul Islam and four others were abducted from the Lamapara area of Fatullah on the Dhaka–Narayanganj link road. Witnessing the abduction, lawyer Chandan Sarkar and his driver Ibrahim were also abducted.
Three days later, the bodies of six victims were recovered from the Shitalakkhya river, and another body was found the following day. The other victims were Nazrul Islam’s associates Moniruzzaman Swapan, Liton, Tajul Islam, and driver Jahangir Alam.
In connection with the incident, Selina Islam filed a case naming six individuals, including Awami League leader Nur Hossain. In a separate case over the killing of lawyer Chandan Sarkar and his driver Ibrahim, Sarkar’s son-in-law Bijoy Kumar Pal filed another case at Fatullah Model Police Station. Police investigated both cases together and submitted a charge sheet to the court.
In the trial of the sensational case, the Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Court sentenced 26 people—including three former (dismissed) officers of RAB-11, Lt Col Tareq Sayeed, Major Arif Hossain, Commander MM Rana, and former councillor Nur Hossain—to death, while 9 others received various prison terms.
Later, on 22 August, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentences of 15 individuals, including Nur Hossain and the three former RAB officers, commuted 11 to life imprisonment, and upheld other sentences.
Regarding the latest status of the case, Abul Kalam Azad, public prosecutor of the Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Court, told Prothom Alo that the case is currently at the “leave to appeal” stage in the higher court.
Families struggling amid financial hardship
Meanwhile, several families—including those of Jahangir Alam, driver of Moniruzzaman Swapan, and Ibrahim Hossain, driver of slain lawyer Chandan Sarkar—have been suffering immensely after losing their primary earners.
Many are enduring severe financial hardship. Jahangir’s wife, Shamsun Nahar Nupur, gave birth to their daughter 2 months and 10 days after his death. Their daughter, now about 12 years old, studies in the sixth grade at a madrasa.
Expressing her anger, Shamsun Nahar told Prothom Alo, “Even though they were members of the state’s law enforcement agencies, how could seven people be killed for money linked to Nur Hossain—and why should it take twelve years to implement the verdict? We demand swift execution of the verdict and support for the victims’ families.”
She added, “My daughter has never seen her father. Seven families have been destroyed. After losing the heads of our families, we are all struggling financially.”
Sakhawat Hossain, a lawyer for the plaintiffs and convener of Narayanganj city BNP, said the seven-murder incident carries emotions not only for Narayanganj but for the entire country. He alleged that hearings were prolonged because the accused were associated with influential figures of the previous authoritarian Awami League government. He added that both the victims’ families and the nation expect a swift resolution of the case.
Contacted for comment, Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal told Prothom Alo over the phone, “It is essential to ensure that justice is served—both for the victims and the accused. We will try to complete the hearing and resolve the case as quickly as possible.”