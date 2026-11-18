More than one million cases have been filed over alleged drug-related offences in the past 12 years, with nearly 1.3 million people named as accused. Yet two agencies have filed only 48 money laundering cases to trace the money and assets generated by the drug trade. Legal action against the financiers and patrons of the trade remains limited despite the huge number of drug-related cases.

The Money Laundering Prevention Act provides scope for taking action against drug trade patrons by tracing their money and assets. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) were authorised to file cases under the 2012 law in 2015. However, the law was not applied against drug traders during the first two years.

The CID began filing money laundering cases involving proceeds and assets from the drug trade in 2017, while the DNC started the process the following year. Since then, the CID has filed 39 cases under the law, while the DNC has filed only nine. Most of the accused in these cases have not been arrested. A large proportion of those arrested have since secured bail.

A Prothom Alo investigation has found that even in cases where people have been murdered over money for buying drugs, many investigations fail to establish where the accused obtained the drugs or identify their suppliers. Even after a seller is arrested, investigations often fail to reach the suppliers and financiers. As a result, the full network of the illicit drug market remains unidentified.

Asked about the state of money laundering cases, CID chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Overall, we had a lack of capacity to investigate drug kingpins under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. However, we have started working afresh. You will soon see effective action against these kingpins.”