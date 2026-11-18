Drug proliferation–3
Little effort to trace drug money
More than one million cases have been filed over alleged drug-related offences in the past 12 years, with nearly 1.3 million people named as accused. Yet two agencies have filed only 48 money laundering cases to trace the money and assets generated by the drug trade. Legal action against the financiers and patrons of the trade remains limited despite the huge number of drug-related cases.
The Money Laundering Prevention Act provides scope for taking action against drug trade patrons by tracing their money and assets. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) were authorised to file cases under the 2012 law in 2015. However, the law was not applied against drug traders during the first two years.
The CID began filing money laundering cases involving proceeds and assets from the drug trade in 2017, while the DNC started the process the following year. Since then, the CID has filed 39 cases under the law, while the DNC has filed only nine. Most of the accused in these cases have not been arrested. A large proportion of those arrested have since secured bail.
A Prothom Alo investigation has found that even in cases where people have been murdered over money for buying drugs, many investigations fail to establish where the accused obtained the drugs or identify their suppliers. Even after a seller is arrested, investigations often fail to reach the suppliers and financiers. As a result, the full network of the illicit drug market remains unidentified.
Asked about the state of money laundering cases, CID chief Additional Inspector General of Police Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Overall, we had a lack of capacity to investigate drug kingpins under the Money Laundering Prevention Act. However, we have started working afresh. You will soon see effective action against these kingpins.”
Transactions of Tk 401.4m in 9 bank accounts
A case involving Mohammad Shafique Alam alias Shafique of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar offers an example of what an investigation into drug money and assets can uncover.
According to information in a money laundering case filed by the CID with Khulshi police station in Chattogram, Shafique has no legitimate source of income. Yet transactions totalling Tk 40,14,31,698 were found in nine bank accounts in his name. The case also mentions nearly 700.96 decimals of land owned by him in different mouzas of Teknaf.
The case, filed after a CID investigation, says Shafique controlled a yaba syndicate in Teknaf Sadar Union. Since 2010, he had been bringing yaba from Myanmar on motorised trawlers and selling it in different parts of the country through local carriers. He also established drug trading networks in different districts and accumulated assets, including properties held under other people's names, using proceeds from the drug trade.
A money laundering case was filed against Shafique in 2021. The investigation is still ongoing. He is currently in jail in connection with the case.
Another case involves Shaheen Alam of Pabna, who identifies himself as a dairy trader. A CID investigation found that he led an organised drug trafficking ring in the Ataikula area. A case was filed against him in 2023 following a preliminary inquiry.
According to the CID investigation, suspicious transactions worth Tk 66.2 million were recorded in 10 bank accounts in Shaheen's name. He also acquired various immovable properties, including 192.67 decimals of land, using proceeds from crime. The market value of these assets is around Tk 65 million.
Following a CID petition, a court ordered the seizure of these properties. Shaheen was arrested in the case but later secured bail. The CID said its investigation into assets allegedly held under other people's names on his behalf was continuing.
Record of cases filed by the 2 agencies
According to statistics obtained from the DNC, all law enforcement agencies and organisations filed a total of 10,09,067 cases under the Narcotics Control Act between 2015 and August this year. A total of 12,97,606 people were accused in these cases.
Meanwhile, according to the latest data from Police Headquarters, more than 1.1 million people have been arrested in over 800,000 drug-related cases since 2015.
Compared with the total number of drug cases, very few cases have been filed to trace drug traders' illicit wealth or investigate their illegal financial transactions.
During this period, the CID filed 39 money laundering cases against drug traders. It has completed investigations into 24 of them and submitted charge sheets. A total of 116 people have been accused in the 39 cases, including 70 named in the first information reports (FIRs). Of them, 34 have been arrested. Twenty have secured bail, while the remaining 14 are in jail. Apart from these cases, the CID is conducting 68 separate inquiries, according to sources at the department.
According to the CID, the movable and immovable assets accumulated through drug trading by the 116 accused in its cases are worth around Tk 1.82 billion. The identified assets include 35 acres of land, 12 houses and a car, with a combined market value of Tk 370.3 million. In addition, Tk 19.3 million has been frozen.
Of the DNC's nine money laundering cases, charge sheets have been submitted to courts in four. The agency said investigations into these four cases uncovered evidence of illicit assets worth Tk 1.0038 billion. Another 28 separate inquiries are ongoing.
While action to trace the money and assets remains limited, drug use is spreading in the country. The number of drug users rose from 3.6 million in 2018 to around 8.2 million in 2026.
These figures come from a survey by the National Institute of Mental Health and a joint study by Bangladesh Medical University, the DNC and Research and Management Consultants Limited. Meanwhile, DNC data show that the volume of seizures of different types of drugs has increased by as much as 700 per cent compared with 2015.
DNC Director General Mohammad Hasan Maruf told Prothom Alo that after large drug consignments are seized, separate investigations into money laundering are launched to trace the traders' sources of funds and assets.
Some investigations have already been completed and charge sheets submitted, he said. However, the official acknowledged that human resources and capacity constraints also hamper money laundering investigations.
23,036 listed as drug kingpins
The DNC's latest intelligence report lists 23,036 people as drug kingpins. The divisional breakdown shows 4,839 in Dhaka, 4,766 in Chattogram, 4,235 in Rajshahi, 3,184 in Khulna, 1,237 in Barishal, 1,197 in Sylhet, 1,969 in Rangpur and 1,609 in Mymensingh.
More than 150 patrons of drug traders have also been identified in the CID's 68 ongoing separate inquiries, according to sources concerned. Officials said the actual number would be known after the inquiries were completed.
According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) data, there are at least 400 drug kingpins in the capital alone. Many of them return to the same criminal activities after securing bail following arrest.
However, questions have also been raised about how the agencies compile their lists. Lists of drug patrons, controllers and kingpins have been prepared at different times, but very little action has been taken based on them.
There are also allegations that some agencies repeatedly identify people arrested in drug cases as kingpins instead of including the actual controllers of the trade.
An official involved in the CID's money laundering investigations told Prothom Alo that most people on the lists prepared by different agencies were mid-level and street-level sellers. They communicate with their patrons through a “cut-out” system, meaning they do not know the actual controllers. As a result, a large section of those facilitating the spread of drugs in the country remains beyond the reach of law enforcement.
Assets hidden behind legitimate businesses
Officials involved in investigations said major drug traders change their strategies for asset ownership and financial transactions. Simply seizing drugs or obtaining someone's confession is not enough to file a money laundering case against them. Investigators need evidence establishing bank accounts, asset ownership, transaction trails and links between properties and proceeds of crime.
A CID official involved in such investigations said drug traders often do not purchase assets in their own names. Instead, they buy land and houses in the names of relatives or members of their in-laws' families. Some properties are not properly recorded or registered. In other cases, they initially engage in drug trading and later accumulate wealth under the cover of legitimate businesses, including import and export ventures.
Lokman Hossain, deputy director of the DNC's divisional intelligence office in Rajshahi, told Prothom Alo that conventional cases generally rely on individual-level testimony and evidence. Money laundering investigations, however, require following specific legal procedures to obtain information from different agencies. Completing these steps takes additional time, he said.
Officials concerned also pointed to shortages of manpower and training. They said officers involved in money laundering investigations at the field level lacked adequate knowledge and training in this area. As a result, investigations into the money and assets of drug trade patrons were progressing slowly.
Questions over capacity and initiative
Crime experts said there were structural weaknesses in the professional and technological capacity required of the relevant agencies to implement the state's zero-tolerance policy against drugs. Drug traders also enjoy political influence and protection. Money earned from the drug trade is shared among various quarters. As a result, officials often cite capacity constraints to justify years of inaction.
Touhidul Haque, a crime analyst and associate professor at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research at Dhaka University, believes that drug trafficking cannot be eliminated simply by arresting carriers and users.
He told Prothom Alo that action against patrons should not stop with filing money laundering cases. If their crimes are proven in court, their properties must be confiscated to set an example. Only then will a strong message be sent to criminals.