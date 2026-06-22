Young man dies after struck by brick thrown at moving motorcycle
Sajid Chowdhury Rafi, 21, who suffered critical injuries after a brick struck him while he was riding a moving motorcycle in Shewrapara, Mirpur, in the capital, has died while undergoing treatment.
Sajid died at approximately 7:00 am today, Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Mohammad Faruk, inspector of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, confirmed the matter.
Mohammad Faruk said, “We have kept Sajid’s body in the hospital mortuary. We have informed Kafrul police station about the matter.”
The incident took place on the night of 10 June. According to family members, Sajid was travelling on a moving motorcycle when someone threw a brick at him.
The brick struck him and caused severe injuries. His family admitted him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he remained under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Relatives claim that the names of two local individuals have emerged in connection with the incident. They said that the suspects are known criminals in the area.
According to the family, they have learned that Kafrul police station has registered multiple cases against the two individuals.
The family believes that the attack may not have been motivated by an attempted robbery.
Instead, they suspect that the assailants may have carried out the attack because of a property-related dispute.
According to relatives, several young men from the area had begun associating closely with Sajid a few days before the incident.
They believe that investigators should examine these matters as part of the inquiry, as doing so may help uncover the true circumstances behind the attack.
Sajid was a resident of the Ibrahimpur area of Kafrul in Dhaka. His father is Shamsul Chowdhury and his mother is Tania Chowdhury. Sajid was the only child of his parents.