Ice factory owner shot dead in Jashore

An ice factory owner was lured out and shot dead in public in Monirampur upazila of Jashore. The incident took place at Kopalia Bazar in the upazila on Monday evening.

Rana Pratap Bairagi, 38, was the son of Tushar Kanti Bairagi of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila, Jashore. He owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and also served as the acting editor of the newspaper ‘Dainik BD Khobor’ published from Narail.

Local residents and police reported that on Monday afternoon, Rana Pratap Bairagi was at his ice factory in Kopalia market, Monirampur upazila. Around 5:45 pm, three assailants arrived on a motorcycle, called him out from the ice factory, and took him to an alley in front of Kopalia Clinic and Diagnostic Centre on the western side of the market. The assailants then shot him at close range in the head and fled. Rana Pratap died on the spot.