Rape case investigations: 44pc remain unproven

In 2021, a girl aged five to six from a lower-income family in Dhaka city was raped by a neighbour. During the course of investigation, the child’s father stated that he did not wish to pursue the case, as he had been subjected to social shame and stigma.

Officials attempted to explain to him that rape cases are not subject to compromise or withdrawal at will. Nevertheless, the father remained adamant.

Despite being served with three notices, he did not appear before the police station. Ultimately, the Investigating Officer (IO) submitted a final report categorised as Final Report–True.