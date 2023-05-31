Hotel employee shot in factional clash of BCL, Jubo League

A local hotel employee was shot during a factional between Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jubo League, two associate bodies of the ruling Awami League, in Rupganj of Narayanganj, reports UNB.
The injured person was identified as Billal Hossain (45). He works as a cook at a local restaurant named Prince Restora.
Confirming the matter Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said, “A man named Billal Hossain is undergoing treatment at the DMCH after sustaining bullet injuries in factional clash between Jubo League and Chhatra League in Narayanganj.
According to the local, the incident happened around 5:30 pm on Tuesday when a group of people led by local BCL leader Riaz entered the Prince Restaurant and opened fire. It created chaos and panic in the restaurant. At one point victim Billal Hossain was shot.
Police, however, said Billal was not their actual target. Their actual target was ward Jubo League leader Md Baizid, who was having dinner at the restaurant during the time of their attack. There has long been a conflict between Riaz and Baizid over establishing supremacy in the Barpara Bus Stand area.
Police further said Baizid managed to escape as soon as the firing started. However, Billal was caught in the middle of the random firing.
Restaurant owner Nadeem Saud said, “A group of armed miscreants entered the restaurant around 5.30pm on Tuesday and opened fire targeting a young man named Baizid. However, it was Billal who was shot eventually. Later, I brought him to the hospital.
Inspector Bacchu Mia said the matter has been reported to the concerned police station, said the police official.