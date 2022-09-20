Jubo League man hacked to death in Chattogram

The incident happened at around 7:00pm as a group of men hacked Akash with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured, at the Chinkirhat area.
Locals rushed Akash to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:00pm.
Kamrul Islam, a member of ward 8 of Hinguli union parishad, said: "Akash's political rivals attacked him to settle an old score."
He was attacked twice in the past, Kamrul added.
"Efforts are underway to find those involved in the attack. However, no complaint has yet been lodged at the police station over the incident," Noor Hossain said.