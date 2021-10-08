Qcoom marketing head RJ Nirob arrested

Tejgaon industrial area police station’s additional commissioner Hafiz Al Faruque told Prothom Alo that a customer filed a case alleging that he paid for products worth over Tk 5.6 million but he did not receive the products. He contacted Qcoom office with no avail.
The customer filed a case in this regard against 6 including Qcoom’s managing director and RJ Nirob, the police officer said.
Earlier on Sunday, the detective branch of police arrested Qcoom CEO Md Ripon Mia from Dhanmondi.
Ripon is accused in a fraudulence case and also a case filed under the Digital Security Act at the Paltan police station.
Qcoom was founded in 2019. There are allegations that Qcoom deceives customers by advertising to sell products lower than market price.
According to the police, Qcoom would sell around 100,000 products online. They advertised to sell motorbikes worth Tk 167,000 at a discounted price of Tk 120,000 under catchy offers. But they failed to hand over the products on time.