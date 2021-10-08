Qcoom marketing head RJ Nirob arrested

Police arrested the head of marketing of e-commerce shop Qcoom, RJ Humayun Kabir Nirob on Friday.

Tejgaon industrial area police station arrested Nirob from Nobodoy Housing of Mohammadpur in the city today morning.

He was shown arrested in a fraudulence case filed by a customer on 7 October. He is the number 4 accused in the case.

A court later placed RJ Nirob on one-day remand.