‘Qcoom's customers might get their money back’

The detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Qcoom chief executive officer (CEO) Md Ripon Mia on Sunday evening from Dhanmondi area in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Paltan police station.

A cheated customer Sowrav Dey filed a case against the CEO Ripon. In the case statement, he mentioned the names of 15 other customers who were also deceived by Qcoom. The company owes Tk 33.39 million to them.