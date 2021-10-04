‘Qcoom's customers might get their money back’

In a press conference, DB additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar said CEO Ripon claimed in primary interrogation that Tk 3.97 billion of Qcoom has remained blocked to third party—payment gateway.
Hafiz Akhtar said, Bangladesh Bank launched Escrow system in June this year in a bid to fulfill the contractual agreements between both parties—customers and sellers.
In this system, e-commerce platforms will not get the full amount until the customers receive the products. Foster was the payment gateway of Qcoom.
He said the defrauded customers might get their money back from the company’s savings. However, Ripon admitted that Qcoom has embezzled Tk 2.5 billion from customers on promises of delivering motorbikes, the additional commissioner added.