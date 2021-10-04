Crime and Law

CEO Ripon Mia arrested

‘Qcoom's customers might get their money back’

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Qcoom chief executive officer (CEO) Md Ripon Mia on Sunday evening from Dhanmondi area in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Paltan police station.

A cheated customer Sowrav Dey filed a case against the CEO Ripon. In the case statement, he mentioned the names of 15 other customers who were also deceived by Qcoom. The company owes Tk 33.39 million to them.

In a press conference, DB additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar said CEO Ripon claimed in primary interrogation that Tk 3.97 billion of Qcoom has remained blocked to third party—payment gateway.

Hafiz Akhtar said, Bangladesh Bank launched Escrow system in June this year in a bid to fulfill the contractual agreements between both parties—customers and sellers.

In this system, e-commerce platforms will not get the full amount until the customers receive the products. Foster was the payment gateway of Qcoom.

He said the defrauded customers might get their money back from the company’s savings. However, Ripon admitted that Qcoom has embezzled Tk 2.5 billion from customers on promises of delivering motorbikes, the additional commissioner added.

