Armed attack on Chattogram business
‘Pay Tk 20m upfront and 1m monthly if you want to do business’
An internet service provider in Chattogram city has alleged that armed assailants carried out an attack on its office in daylight, vandalised property and looted Tk3.5 million after the company refused to pay an extortion demand of Tk20 million.
The incident took place at around 12:30 pm today, Monday, at the office of Digital Dot Net (DDN), located on the Chandanpura–Bakalia Access Road under the jurisdiction of Chawkbazar police station.
Police claim that the attackers are followers of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali, who is believed to be hiding abroad. Efforts are under way to identify and arrest those involved.
Adil Bin Mamun, the owner of the company, told Prothom Alo that he had received a telephone call two days earlier from an overseas number. The caller identified himself as David Imon (Mobarak Hossain Imon) and said: "If you want to stay in business, you'll pay Tk20 million up front and Tk1 million every month. From now on, we'll be running the business."
Adil alleged that the attackers targeted the office after he refused to comply with the extortion demand. Police have inspected the scene, and preparations are under way to file a case with the local police station.
He further claimed that Imon is a follower of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali.
According to Adil, during the telephone conversation David Imon claimed that he was widely known and even suggested showing his photograph to the Police Commissioner for identification. He also referred to an earlier shooting incident at the residence of Smart Group owner Mujibur Rahman after an extortion demand reportedly went unmet. Imon further questioned whether Adil had become a bigger businessman than they were.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident shows a group of approximately 15 to 20 armed men suddenly entering the DDN office. Carrying locally made weapons, the attackers vandalised office computers, employees’ mobile phones and various items of office furniture. One individual was seen using an axe to smash computers and other equipment. During the attack, the assailants also threatened the staff.
Following the incident, fear gripped the internet service providers and employees in the area.
Ridwanul Kabir, a director of DDN, said that 15 to 20 armed men stormed the office without warning and went on a rampage. He alleged that the attackers looted Tk3.5 million in cash that had been kept at the office to pay employees’ salaries.
Nur Hossain Mamun, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chawkbazar police station, told Prothom Alo that efforts are under way to identify and arrest those responsible.
Earlier, on 9 May, a journalist allegedly received death threats warning that he would be shot within 24 hours unless he paid Tk5 million in extortion. The threat was allegedly made by Mubarak Hossain, also known as Imon, against journalist Biplob Dey Partha. A general diary (GD) was subsequently lodged with Kotwali police station.
The business premises attacked today are located adjacent to the residence of Smart Group director Mujibur Rahman, where gunfire was opened on 28 February this year despite the property being under police protection.
It was alleged that followers of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali carried out the attack after failing to obtain several million taka in extortion. The same residence had previously come under gunfire on 2 January, when bullets struck its windows and doors.
The house had remained under police protection following that incident, yet the subsequent shooting once again spread fear throughout the neighbourhood.
Who is Imon?
Mobarak Hossain, also known as Imon, is the son of Md Musa of Kanchannagar in Fatikchhari Upazila, Chattogram.
According to police, he is an accused in seven criminal cases, including the double murder in Bakalia on 30 March 2025 and the murder of alleged criminal Dhakaiya Akbar in the Patenga sea beach area on the night of 23 May the same year.
Police say they possess information indicating that Mobarak Hossain has carried between 15 and 20 firearms and is highly skilled in the use of weapons. Investigators also claim that he was responsible for arranging both the armed attackers and the motorcycles used in the Bakalia double murder.
Senior police officers said that two individuals are currently leading criminal operations in Chattogram on behalf of fugitive crime figure Sazzad Ali, also known as Boro Sazzad. One of them is Mobarak Hossain.
According to them, previously, the group was led inside the country by Sazzad Hossain, alias Chhoto Sazzad. However, following his imprisonment, Mobarak Hossain and Mohammad Raihan have assumed leadership of the organisation. Raihan himself faces at least eight criminal cases involving allegations of extortion, illegal possession of firearms and murder.
Police further claim that Boro Sazzad's criminal network consists of at least 50 active gunmen and associates. They allege that Mohammad Raihan and Mobarak Hossain have been regularly demanding extortion payments from individuals and business establishments on his behalf.
Although victims have lodged complaints, police have so far been unable to arrest either of them.