‘Pay Tk 20m upfront and 1m monthly if you want to do business’

An internet service provider in Chattogram city has alleged that armed assailants carried out an attack on its office in daylight, vandalised property and looted Tk3.5 million after the company refused to pay an extortion demand of Tk20 million.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm today, Monday, at the office of Digital Dot Net (DDN), located on the Chandanpura–Bakalia Access Road under the jurisdiction of Chawkbazar police station.

Police claim that the attackers are followers of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali, who is believed to be hiding abroad. Efforts are under way to identify and arrest those involved.

Adil Bin Mamun, the owner of the company, told Prothom Alo that he had received a telephone call two days earlier from an overseas number. The caller identified himself as David Imon (Mobarak Hossain Imon) and said: "If you want to stay in business, you'll pay Tk20 million up front and Tk1 million every month. From now on, we'll be running the business."