Chargesheet likely today in Pallabi child rape and murder case

He also said he is now preparing the chargesheet while his seniors are examining various reports including the DNA.

Police said the accused, who was arrested on 20 May, gave a confessional statement before the court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid recorded the statement and later ordered that the accused be sent to jail.

According to investigators, the accused confessed to luring the child into a room before committing the crime.