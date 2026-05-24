Chargesheet likely today in Pallabi child rape and murder case
Police are expected to submit the chargesheet today, Sunday, in the case filed over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Pallabi area of the capital, as the DNA test has already been completed.
"The DNA examination process had been completed and the charge sheet could be submitted on Sunday," investigation officer (IO) of the case, Sub-Inspector Ohedujjaman Bhuoyan Nipun of Pallabi Police Station told BSS over phone yesterday, Saturday.
He also said he is now preparing the chargesheet while his seniors are examining various reports including the DNA.
Police said the accused, who was arrested on 20 May, gave a confessional statement before the court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid recorded the statement and later ordered that the accused be sent to jail.
According to investigators, the accused confessed to luring the child into a room before committing the crime.
Investigators also said he attempted to destroy evidence after the incident and later fled the scene.
During interrogation and in his confessional statement, the accused reportedly claimed that he had consumed yaba before the incident.
Investigators further stated that no previous enmity was found between the accused and the victim’s family.
The victim’s father, Abdul Hannan Molla, filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on 20 May.
On the same day, police produced the accused and his wife before the court and submitted separate petitions in connection with the investigation.
The brutal killing of the child sparked outrage across the country, with rights groups and international organisations demanding swift justice and stronger protection for children.