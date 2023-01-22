Militant leader arrested from Jatrabari: RAB

RAB in a press conference on Sunday said the detainee had been running militant activities evading the eye of law enforcement agencies, by going into hiding and in disguise.
He was one of those who were in charge of spreading their ideology and finance divisions of the organisation.
RAB says Tauhidur would motivate the young generation from madrasa and schools to involve in militancy. Labeling democracy a virus, he would work for establishing Khilafath.
RAB also says the arrested person was involved in anti-government and anti-state activities by holding conspiratorial meetings against the government and distributing leaflets and posters of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
RAB-2 assistant director (media) Md Fazlul Haque said Touhidur is made accused in a case filed under an anti-terrorism act at Hazaribagh police station in Dhaka. Police had filed a charge sheet against him in that case.
He said Tauhidur was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment in the case at the Hazaribagh police station at the anti-terrorism tribunal. The court has issued an arrest warrant against him.