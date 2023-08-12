Egg price hike: Consumer Rights Protection body fines Tk 10,000 in Faridpur

Advanced Poultry and Fish Feed Limited was fined Tk 10,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act. This penalty was imposed due to their involvement in price manipulation, failure to include egg prices on the sales receipts, and inadequate storage and display of the price list.

Assistant director Md Sohail Sheikh of the Faridpur District Directorate of National Consumer Rights said that the raid targeted egg depots, with the primary objective of stabilizing the prices of this essential commodity.