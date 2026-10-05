Tk 650 knife bought on whim, murdered a rickshaw puller on birthday night

The 16-year-old boy had bought the knife from a footpath vendor for Tk 650. He was so excited about the item he had bought that he called over friends to show it to them. A few days later, on the night of his birthday, that same knife claimed the life of a rickshaw puller.

There was no record of the teenager being involved in any crime before. Police also found no such history involving the two friends who were with him. Yet, over the course of a few hours on one night, the lives of all three teenagers became entangled in a murder case.

It all started with a birthday party. Then came his first experience of drinking alcohol, roaming around with friends late at night, a minor argument with a rickshaw puller, encouragement from another friend, a slap and finally, a single strike with the newly bought knife. This chain of events emerged from an investigation by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.