2 Jubo Dal factions exchange gunfire in Chattogram, Chhatra Dal activist killed

Deceased Sazzad was known to be a follower of Emdadul Haque Badsha, the expelled former organising secretary of the now-defunct Chattogram city unit of the Jubo Dal.

Party insiders said the gunfight broke out between supporters of Emdadul and those loyal to Gazi Siraj Ullah, the former president of the city unit of the Chhatra Dal. Among those named as being involved in the clash was Borhan Uddin, a follower of Siraj and former hospitality affairs secretary of the city Chhatra Dal. Borhan now claims to be a Jubo Dal organiser, although the Jubo Dal currently has no active committee.

When contacted, Baklia police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ikhtiar Uddin told Prothom Alo at around 2:30 am that the incident had indeed stemmed from a dispute over the tearing down of a banner.

“One person has been killed and several others injured. A drive is underway to arrest those involved,” he said.

According to party sources, the violence followed an incident earlier that night when Jubo Dal activist Md Jasim, a supporter of Emdadul, was allegedly abducted by Borhan Uddin and Nazrul Islam Sohel, both followers of Siraj.