ASI, another arrested over snatching 40 bhori gold from trader

Gold trader Pappu Biswas filed a case with Bhanga police station yesterday. The accused were arrested immediately after the case was filed. Later the law enforcers recovered the snatched gold from the police official’s residence in Kapuria Sadardi area.

According to the case statement, Pappu Biswas, son of Ajit Biswas and a resident of Kamthana village in Narail’s Lohagara upazila, has a jewelry shop in Jashore city. He bought 110 bhori gold from some gold traders of Bhanga Bazar on 7 July night.

On his way back, gold trader Pappu was intercepted by ASI Babul and Mehedi. The police official snatched the gold from the trader’s possession saying the gold was illegal. Although Pappu showed all his documents as a businessman, the police official kept 40 bhori gold and gave him back the remaining 70 bhori.

He also threatened the trader of consequence if he shared the incident with anyone.