Abu Sayeed murder case: 2 police members put on 4-day remand
A Rangpur court on Tuesday placed two police members on a four-day remand over the killing of Abu Sayeed, who died in bullet injuries fired during the movement of Students against Discrimination on 16 July.
The accused are assistant sub-inspector Md. Amir Hossain and constable Sujan Chandra Roy.
Asaduzzaman, judge of the Rangpur chief metropolitan magistrate court, granted the four-day remand as the police bureau of investigation (PBI) produced them before the court seeking five-day remand each for proper investigation.
On Monday, a team of the metropolitan police arrested them and later handed over them to PBI.
On 16 July, Abu Sayed, a student of English Department at Begum Rokeya University, was shot dead by police during a clash between students and police on the campus.
On 18 August, Ramzan Ali, elder brother of Abu Sayeed, filed a murder case with the court of Rangpur additional metropolitan magistrate against 16 identified and 30-35 unidentified people.
Of the two police members, Amir was posted at Tajhat police station while Sujan was posted at Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines.
On 3 August, the police members were suspended for their alleged involvement with the killing of Sayeed.