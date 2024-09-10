Abu Sayeed murder case: 2 police members put on 4-day remand

Asaduzzaman, judge of the Rangpur chief metropolitan magistrate court, granted the four-day remand as the police bureau of investigation (PBI) produced them before the court seeking five-day remand each for proper investigation.

On Monday, a team of the metropolitan police arrested them and later handed over them to PBI.

On 16 July, Abu Sayed, a student of English Department at Begum Rokeya University, was shot dead by police during a clash between students and police on the campus.