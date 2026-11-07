New Gini project attack
‘Coordinator’ of attack, Juboraj, still not arrested
More than a month has passed since the attack on the New Gini Properties Limited project at ECB Chattar in the capital. However, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) has yet to arrest Md Juboraj, whom investigators have identified as one of the key coordinators of the attack.
According to sources involved in the investigation, Juboraj, a member of the gang led by Md Ibrahim, convenor of Bhashantek thana BNP, also known as “killer” Ibrahim, coordinated the attack by bringing together members of two criminal gangs in Mirpur.
He is allegedly involved in various criminal activities in the Mirpur area on Ibrahim's behalf.
A source involved in the investigation said that 13 people sat down at a food shop in the ECB Chattar area at noon on the day of the attack to plan the operation.
At that time, Shahriar Mahmud, the prime accused in the case, contacted Md Ibrahim and agreed to pay him Tk 10 million (1 crore) for carrying out the attack. Ibrahim subsequently recruited people and assigned Juboraj to lead the operation.
Investigators have identified nine more people allegedly involved in the attack and are trying to arrest them. So far, police have arrested 11 people on allegations of planning and directly participating in the attack. Eight of them have secured bail.
Inspector Jehad Hossain of the DB's Gulshan Division, the investigation officer in the case, told Prothom Alo that more than 100 people had taken part in the attack. Investigators have identified many of them and are trying to arrest them.
The attack on the New Gini Properties housing project took place on the night of 26 September. During the incident, attackers also vandalised and looted content creator Salman Muqtadir's studio.
On the night of the attack, Salman posted a video on social media describing what had happened. The incident subsequently sparked widespread reactions in various quarters.
Criminal gang hired for Tk 10 million
The attackers allegedly hired a criminal gang for Tk 10 million (1 crore) to carry out the assault on the New Guinea housing project.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Md Ibrahim, convenor of Bhashantek Thana BNP, arranged the attack by sending people in exchange for money. Members of Mamun's gang in Mirpur also took part in the operation.
Investigators said they obtained this information by questioning Shahriar Mahmud and Bikash Chandra Sarkar, who were arrested in connection with the attack.
According to the investigators, Shahriar and Bikash were present when the group planned the attack at a food shop in the ECB Chattar area. Shahriar Mahmud is currently out on bail.
A visit to the site on 3 November found construction work underway at several buildings inside the New Gini housing project, with workers continuing their duties.
However, Salman Muqtadir's studio, which sustained damage during the attack, has yet to undergo repairs. Equipment and other belongings remain scattered across the floor.
At a special screening of a film at Star Cineplex in SKS Tower, Mohakhali, Dhaka, on 31 October, Salman Muqtadir said that he would no longer invest in Bangladesh.
“Promise” of a free flat
The investigation into the attack has brought to light a dispute over 35 kathas of land adjacent to the housing project. The dispute centres on the use of a road through the New Gini project to access the land.
Investigators said Major General (retd) Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury also owns land within the 35-katha plot. He was trying to develop a condominium there.
However, the land has no access road. Constructing residential buildings there would serve little purpose unless the owner of the New Gini project provided a road for access.
Investigators believe the attackers planned the assault to demolish the main gate of the New Gini housing project and create an access road.
According to sources involved in the investigation, Shahriar was assigned to break down the gate during the attack and create an access road.
In return, Mohiuddin Chowdhury allegedly promised him a flat in the building planned for the plot as a gift. He also promised to award him the contract to supply bricks and sand for the construction work.
Police arrested Mohiuddin Chowdhury in connection with the case and took him into remand for questioning. He was later granted bail.
Project owner alleges death threats
Following the attack, allegations have emerged that Md Nazim Uddin Bhuiyan, owner of the New Gini housing project, has received death threats. He claims that people have threatened him in various ways.
Nazim Uddin Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that he had filed a general diary (GD) with the police seeking security for his life. He said, “The accused are threatening me after securing bail. Criminals are also threatening to shoot and kill me through various intermediaries. I fear for my life.”
Claiming that he has no affiliation with any political party, he said he was a businessman. He alleged that during the Awami League government's tenure, authorities filed cases against him, accusing him of being involved in BNP-Jamaat politics. Now, he said, they were filing cases against him by labelling him a fascist.