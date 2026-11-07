‘Coordinator’ of attack, Juboraj, still not arrested

A source involved in the investigation said that 13 people sat down at a food shop in the ECB Chattar area at noon on the day of the attack to plan the operation.

At that time, Shahriar Mahmud, the prime accused in the case, contacted Md Ibrahim and agreed to pay him Tk 10 million (1 crore) for carrying out the attack. Ibrahim subsequently recruited people and assigned Juboraj to lead the operation.

Investigators have identified nine more people allegedly involved in the attack and are trying to arrest them. So far, police have arrested 11 people on allegations of planning and directly participating in the attack. Eight of them have secured bail.

Inspector Jehad Hossain of the DB's Gulshan Division, the investigation officer in the case, told Prothom Alo that more than 100 people had taken part in the attack. Investigators have identified many of them and are trying to arrest them.

The attack on the New Gini Properties housing project took place on the night of 26 September. During the incident, attackers also vandalised and looted content creator Salman Muqtadir's studio.

On the night of the attack, Salman posted a video on social media describing what had happened. The incident subsequently sparked widespread reactions in various quarters.