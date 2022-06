Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a pharmacist of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and seized around 200 injections from his possession on Monday, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Ismail Hossain, 34, sector in-charge of DMCH drug store of outdoor department.

Confirming the matter DMCH acting deputy director shraful Alam said an allegation was made with Shahbagh police station in this regard.

Following the allegations, RAB conducted a drive and arrested Isamail.