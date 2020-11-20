RAB cordons off ‘militant hideout’ in Sirajganj

Correspondent
Raiganj, Sirajganj

RAB members have cordoned off a house in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur upazila suspecting it a ‘militant hideout’.

The elite force has taken position around the house in Ukilpara area of the upazila from 4:00am on Friday.

Lieutenant colonel Ashiq Billah, head of the law and media branch at the RAB headquarters, confirmed this to Prothom Alo at around 9:00am Friday.

Ashiq Billah said the residents around the house were being taken to a safe place.

RAB additional director general (Operations) colonel Tofail Mostafa Sarwar would reach the spot and the final operation would be launched, he added.

