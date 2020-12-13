RAB finds no truth in 3 cases filed by police

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has submitted its final report in the three cases filed by the police. The police, in these cases, brought about allegations of drug possession and assaulting the police in the incident of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan being killed. And investigation into the Sinha killing case is near completion.

The final report regarding the three cases was submitted to the Cox’s Bazar court on Thursday, according to RAB, the agency investigating the incident.

RAB’s legal and media wing director Lt Col Ashique Billah, speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, said no truth was found in the allegations brought about in the three cases and so the final report has been submitted. Investigation into the murder case filed in this incident has reached the final stage and the charge sheet is being prepared. The charge sheet in the killing case will be handed over to the court in a day or two.

Retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead at 9:30 on the night of 31 July at the Shamlapur check post on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive, when Liaqat Ali, who was then the police inspector at the Baharchhara investigation centre, opened fire.

Police arrested Shahedul Islam (Sifat) who was accompanying Sinha at the time. The police then picked up two members of Sinha’s video team, Shipra Debnath and Tahsin Rifat Noor from the Nilima Resort where the team had been staying. They later released Noor, but arrested Shipra and Rifat and sent them to jail. The two were later released on bail.