RAB interrogates OC Pradip, two others

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has begun interrogating three police officers, including the suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station, Pradeep Kumar Das, in the retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan killing case. At 11:00am on Tuesday, RAB officials took the three from the Cox’s Bazar district jail to the RAB-15 office.

The other two police officers being interrogated are the Baharchhara police outpost in-charge and inspector, Liaqat Ali, and sub-inspector (SI) Nandadulal Rakkhit.

The court had granted a seven-day remand for these three to be interrogated.

Handcuffed OC Pradeep Kumar Das was the first to emerge from the vehicle, followed by SI Nandadulal Rakkhit and inspector Liaqat Ali.