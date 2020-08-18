RAB interrogates OC Pradip, two others

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has begun interrogating three police officers, including the suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station, Pradeep Kumar Das, in the retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan killing case. At 11:00am on Tuesday, RAB officials took the three from the Cox’s Bazar district jail to the RAB-15 office.
The other two police officers being interrogated are the Baharchhara police outpost in-charge and inspector, Liaqat Ali, and sub-inspector (SI) Nandadulal Rakkhit.
The court had granted a seven-day remand for these three to be interrogated.
Handcuffed OC Pradeep Kumar Das was the first to emerge from the vehicle, followed by SI Nandadulal Rakkhit and inspector Liaqat Ali.
Retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead on 31 July by police at the Shamlapur check post on Marine Drive, Teknaf. The police filed two cases in this regard. One case was filed at the Teknaf police station. This case mentioned obstruction of official duty and also being shot dead. Sinha’s associate Shahedul Islam Sifat was accused in the case.
The other case was filed at the Ramu police station against another associate of Sinha, Shipra Debnath, under the narcotics control act. Both Sifat and Shipra, after being released from jail, are presently at a bungalow near the beach.
On 5 August Sinha’s elder sister filed a murder case with the Teknaf police station, against 9 members of the police force including the suspended OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in-charge, inspector Liaqat Ali and sub-inspector of the police station, Nandadulal Rakkhit. The court granted a seven-day remand to interrogate OC Pradeep, inspector Liaqat and SI Nandadulal Rakkhit.
The court later granted seven days remand each for the other seven persons arrested in the case. They are SI Liton, constable Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun as well as the three witnesses arrested in the cases filed the police, Nurul Amin of Marishbunia in Baharchhara, Teknaf, Nizam Uddin and Mohammad Aiyas.
