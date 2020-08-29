RAB takes 3 accused into custody from jail

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken three accused into their custody for a 4-day interrogation over the murder of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

The three suspects are Md Nurul Amin, Md Nazimuddin, and Md Ayaj, who were made witnesses in two cases filed by the police after Sinha muder.

A team of RAB went to Cox's Bazar district jail at around 10:45am on Saturday and took them to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital for medical check-up. They were later taken to the RAB-15 office in Cox’s Bazar for interrogation.