RAB takes 3 accused into custody from jail

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken three accused into their custody for a 4-day interrogation over the murder of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
The three suspects are Md Nurul Amin, Md Nazimuddin, and Md Ayaj, who were made witnesses in two cases filed by the police after Sinha muder.
A team of RAB went to Cox's Bazar district jail at around 10:45am on Saturday and took them to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital for medical check-up. They were later taken to the RAB-15 office in Cox’s Bazar for interrogation.
RAB sources said the accused persons are being quizzed at the RAB-15 office.
RAB earlier was granted a 7-day remand for the three. Later on 23 August, Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate court granted a second phase remand for the trio.
Investigation officer of the case and assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Khairul Islam told journalists that the suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara police outpost in-charge inspector Liaqat Ali and sub-inspector (SI) Nandadulal Rakkhit were taken on fresh three-day remand on Friday.
But the investigators could not confirm if the six accused would be interrogated jointly.
Major Sinha was shot dead at Shamlapur check post area on Cox's Bazar Marine Drive on 31 July.