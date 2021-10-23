RAB unearths reasons behind Pirganj mayhem

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested two suspects from Tongi in Gazipur in connection with the mayhem in Pirganj of Rangpur.

They are Saikat Mandal, 24, son of Md Rashedul Haque and Rabiul Islam, 36, son of Md Moslem Uddin, residents of Pirganj.

The RAB said Saikat instigated locals to carry out attacks and set fire to the houses of Hindu community in Pirganj via posting fake statuses on Facebook.