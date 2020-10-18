Raihan’s body had 111 injury marks: Autopsy report

Raihan, who was beaten to death in police custody at the Bandar Bazar police outpost, had 111 injury marks and two of his nails were pulled off, according to the autopsy report.

His stomach was empty and there was only acidity liquid. He had severe internal bleeding because of excessive physical torture.

He was tortured between two and four hours before his death. About two litres of blood was found underneath his skin, said Mohammad Shamsul Islam, head of the Forensic Department.

The autopsy report was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Saturday night.