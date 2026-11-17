Activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned now, set fire to the house of SM Jilani, a lawmaker from Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara-Kotalipara) constituency and president of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, in Tungipara, Gopalganj, on Tuesday evening.

Jilani’s house is about 1.5 kilometres from Tungipara police station.

According to eyewitnesses and several BNP sources, the police station was set on fire first. Activists of the Awami League and its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, subsequently attacked Jilani’s house, vandalised it and set it on fire.