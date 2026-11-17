BNP MP Jilani’s house set on fire in Tungipara as attackers chant ‘Joy Bangla’
Activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned now, set fire to the house of SM Jilani, a lawmaker from Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara-Kotalipara) constituency and president of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, in Tungipara, Gopalganj, on Tuesday evening.
Jilani’s house is about 1.5 kilometres from Tungipara police station.
According to eyewitnesses and several BNP sources, the police station was set on fire first. Activists of the Awami League and its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, subsequently attacked Jilani’s house, vandalised it and set it on fire.
Several videos of the attack on the lawmaker’s house have circulated on Facebook. One video shows flames engulfing different parts of the house, while a group of young men armed with sticks vandalise the interior. Some of them can be heard chanting ‘Joy Bangla’. One person is heard saying, “Jilani’s house is finished.”
Prothom Alo tried several times to contact SM Jilani by phone but could not reach him.
Sharif Rafiquzzaman, convener of Gopalganj district BNP, told Prothom Alo after 10pm, “I have heard from various sources that the house of lawmaker SM Jilani has been set on fire.”