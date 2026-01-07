Enforced disappearances: No scope for senior officials to evade responsibility

Although many officials have claimed that incidents of enforced disappearance during the Awami League’s period in power occurred without their knowledge, the commission of inquiry into enforced disappearances has stated that there is no scope for those responsible to evade accountability in such cases.

This observation is contained in the commission’s final report, which was submitted on Sunday to the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus.

On Monday, the commission’s chairman, justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury, highlighted various aspects of the report at a press conference.

Following the mass uprising that led to the Awami League’s forced removal from power, the interim government formed this commission in August 2024 to investigate incidents of enforced disappearance that occurred during the party’s over 15 years' rule.

After more than two years of investigation, the commission confirmed 1,569 cases of enforced disappearance and submitted its final report.