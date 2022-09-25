While getting out on bail, actual accused not found in jail

In a case filed over extortion allegation, accused Ibrahim Khan alias Bhagne Tushar came to surrender in the court. Denying him bail, the court ordered to send him in jail.

However in reality, another man named Saif Islam had gone to the court to surrender, posing as Ibrahim. He went to jail too. The matter was caught at the time of bail being granted.

Officials in charge of Dhaka Central Jail, while matching accused’s fingerprints with the prints stored on the National Identity Card as per the rules, realised that the man who was staying in the jail till then was not Ibrahim Khan.