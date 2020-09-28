Regent chairman Shahed gets life sentence in arms case

Regent group chairman Shahed Karim has been sentenced to life imprisonment in an arms case, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayes delivered the verdict on Monday afternoon.
The tribunal recorded statements of 11 prosecution witnesses.
On 16 September, Shahed claimed himself to be completely innocent.
The prosecution completed arguments in the case on 17 September.
RAB arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July. They also recovered a firearm, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.
Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.
The Regent Group head office and both hospitals were sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.