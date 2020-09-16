Regent chairman Shahed pleads not guilty in arms case

Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim claimed himself completely innocent while giving his self-defence statement at a court on Wednesday in a case filed for keeping illegal arms.
He gave the statement before judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court, reports UNB.
“No arms were recovered from me, I’m completely innocent and expecting justice from the court,” Shahed said.
The court fixed 17 September to present arguments of the state.
Recording testimonies of the witnesses in the case were completed on Tuesday.
Earlier, members of RAB arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July.
RAB members also recovered a firearm, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.
On 6 July, law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients extra fees.
The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.